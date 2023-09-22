Crystal Palace to open talks with 10-goal international ace

Despite losing Wilfried Zaha in the summer Crystal Palace appear to be getting along just fine without him, as they currently sit in ninth position in the Premier League, just six points off the top four.

Roy Hodgson’s recent illness notwithstanding, the 2023/24 campaign has gone as well as it could so far for the south Londoners.

More of their players are getting international recognition, and that’s as much to do with Hodgson’s expert tutelage as anything else.

There’s also a vibrancy to how the Eagles play at present and their consistent attacking is very pleasing on the eye.

More Stories / Latest News Presenter slams £13m Leeds player in scathing attack – ‘Not even a footballer’ Incredible stat shows why Mohamed Salah is one of the best players in the world ‘Worst ever’ ‘Disgusting’ – Midfielder launches scathing attack on Newcastle

After keeping hold of Michael Olise, who was the subject of strong interest from Chelsea in the summer, owner Steve Parish, could be on the verge of another coup after The Athletic (subscription required) noted that the club are about to open new contract talks with Eberechi Eze.

Both Eze and Olise are key to the way in which Hodgson’s side play, and whilst an agreement may be a way off for the former, who bagged 10 goals last season, making his England debut whilst at Palace shows that the player can fulfil all of his aspirations at Selhurst Park.

Unless his sole purpose is to earn as much money as possible from the game, there’s simply no need for Eze to consider moving elsewhere at this stage of his career.