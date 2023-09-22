Dressing room mutiny at Man United after ten Hag decision

Things aren’t really going according to plan for Erik ten Hag at Man United this season.

His opening campaign in the Old Trafford hot-seat was a mixed bag. Bombing out Cristiano Ronaldo wasn’t universally received well, though a Carabao Cup title, FA Cup final appearance and Champions League qualification had to go down as a success.

Across the summer the Red Devils were unable to secure some of their main transfer targets with Harry Kane being the most obvious failure, and stalwarts such as Harry Maguire and David de Gea were seemingly treated with contempt by the Dutchman.

New players have been brought in, and in Andre Onana’s case it’s another player ten Hag knows well, but if anything results have dipped.

Three losses in their opening five Premier League games in the 2023/24 campaign isn’t good enough, and their 4-3 Champions League defeat at Bayern Munich was more comprehensive than the scoreline suggests.

Onana was squarely at fault for one of the goals leaving a question mark as to how much of an upgrade he is on de Gea.

According to The Sun, the United dressing room are still up in arms at the way in which the Spaniard was treated, and it can’t be any coincidence that whilst such bad feeling exists over that and other issues, the squad are underperforming.