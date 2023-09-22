Reports suggesting that Harry Kane’s family do not wish to join him in Germany are completely wide of the mark, Christian Falk exclusively revealed.

A search for a house in the country is ongoing and ‘is the only reason’ why they haven’t joined the England international in Munich just yet.

“I heard one of the problems with the Harry Kane transfer came in the form of a very big offer from Al-Hilal – $100m net in wages in Saudi Arabia. Al-Hilal tried to get him before they tried to sign Neymar, so Kane was the club’s No.1 target,” the BILD journalist wrote in his Fact Files column for CaughtOffside.

“They talked to the family and showed Harry the offer, but the latter said ‘no’, rejecting the chance to follow his international colleague Jordan Henderson to the Middle East, as it meant he wouldn’t play in the Champions League and could also harm his prospects with the England national team ahead of the European Championship in 2024.

“It was also a very attractive option for Tottenham. I heard they could have earned much more than the €100m PSG got from Al-Hilal for Neymar.

“There was a Daily Mail story I read this week that claimed Harry Kane’s family wanted to stay permanently in England as opposed to moving to Munich. This is not true. I heard they’re still searching for a house, which is the only reason why they’re not already here. As soon as they have a house, they want to join Harry and be together as a family again here in Munich.”

The former Tottenham hitman has been in scintillating form for Thomas Tuchel’s men, amassing seven goal contributions in six games and playing a starring role in a 4-3 win over Manchester United.

One can only imagine the heights the 30-year-old will hit once he’s 100% settled in his new surroundings with his loved ones at his side.

At any rate, there can be no question that he is otherwise fully committed to the footballing project at Bayern Munich having rejected a mammoth contract offer from the Saudi Pro League this summer.

Amid high-profile departures to the Middle East of the likes of Neymar and Ruben Neves, one might imagine it’s refreshing for the footballing community to witness players like Kane favouring playing the sport at the highest conceivable level as opposed to taking a final, major payday.