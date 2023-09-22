Fabio Carvalho’s future in football remains far from clear with chances in RB Leipzig’s starting-XI still somewhat limited.

Things could be about to change in that regard, Christian Falk reported, with the Portuguese youngster considered likely to play a major role in the Bundesliga outfit’s upcoming cup clash against Wehen Wiesbaden.

“In Fabio Carvalho’s position, Dani Olmo normally plays. He’s injured but there are other more experienced players available like Emil Forsberg and Christoph Baumgartner, so it’s not easy for him,” the German journalist wrote in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

“Marco Rose will rotate his team in the coming matches and everyone thinks Carvalho will get his chance in the starting-XI when Leipzig play Wehen Wiesbaden in the DFB Pokal.

“It’s hard for him at the moment, as there’s plenty of competition.”

The former Fulham Academy graduate arrived with some fanfare following his switch to Liverpool the prior summer, though struggled to impress Jurgen Klopp on a consistent basis.

A loan spell could change the current perspective, of course, with Harvey Elliott and, more recently, Jarell Quansah solid examples of that.

With the Merseysiders’ midfield considerably bolstered and the forward line well-stocked as things currently stand, however, Carvalho faces quite the uphill battle when it comes to proving his worth back at Anfield.

If he can get to grips with life in Germany soon, however, starting with what many at the AXA training centre hope will be a noteworthy performance in the DFB Pokal, there may yet be further minutes waiting for him back home in Liverpool next term.