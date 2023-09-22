Martin Odegaard commits his future to Arsenal until 2028

Things just keep getting better and better for Arsenal, and news that captain, Martin Odegaard, has signed a new deal until 2028 will be celebrated by the Gunners faithful.

According to David Ornstein at The Athletic (subscription required), the 24-year-old Norwegian has become Arsenal’s highest paid player in the process.

Mikel Arteta, who made Odegaard his captain, a decision that’s looking to be more and more like the right one as time goes on, will surely be as delighted as anyone that the club have secured their man for what is expected to be the best years of his playing career, injuries notwithstanding.

As the player himself notes in media released on X (formerly Twitter), he’s very happy to have found a home at the Emirates Stadium.

A place where Martin beløngs ?? pic.twitter.com/UUqnAQRPfF — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 22, 2023

To that end, it will have been an easy decision for him to commit himself to the next five years at the club.

The likes of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and the unfortunately injured Jurrien Timber have added strength to the squad, and from the outside looking in, it does appear that Arteta has everyone pulling in the same direction.

Pep Guardiola’s Man City remain the team to beat though you feel that Arsenal will give it a good go. The news of Odegaard’s extension could give them the boost they need to really push on from this point.