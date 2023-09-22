It has been a mixed start to life for Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea since taking over the club during the summer and the same can be said for his new striker Nicolas Jackson.

Results have not gone the Blues’ way during the opening part of the campaign as the West London club have won just one of their opening five matches. However, there has been some positive signs and thing will improve over the coming months once the team learns how to put the ball into the net.

The man responsible for that is Nicolas Jackson, who has shown some encouraging moments but also worrying signs. Across the opening five matches this season, the 22-year-old has scored just one goal but is already one match away from a suspension having accumulated four yellow cards.

His manager ahead of this weekend’s clash with Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge has told the forward to be calm and relaxed.

Speaking about Jackson at his press conference on Friday, Pochettino said via Fabrizio Romano: “Nicolas Jackson is gonna be a great player.

“I spoke to Nico Jackson as he had four yellow cards only for talking with the referee… and he’s a striker.

“He understood. Jackson is young, he is going to be a fantastic player. He needs to be calm and relaxed”.