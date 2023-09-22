Phil Hay says 21-year-old Leeds player will look to leave after what happened on Wednesday

Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell could request to leave the club soon if he continues to remain down the pecking order at Elland Road after being left out of the squad against Hull on Wednesday night.

That is according to Phil Hay, who told The Square Ball podcast that he can see the centre-back asking to leave in the near future as there is interest from several clubs in the 21-year-old.

Cresswell returned to Leeds in the summer after an excellent loan spell at Millwall and being a part of the England U21 side that won the European Championships, but he’s struggled to make his mark at Elland Road this season. The Englishman has started just one Championship match out of seven and on Wednesday, the youngster was left out of the squad that drew 0-0 away at Hull.

Phil Hay says interest in the defender remains and that if he continues to struggle for game time, he may look to leave Leeds.

The journalist said: “It was notable that Cresswell was out of the squad. There has been a lot of interest in him. If he’s not knocking on the door or in the squad, then you can’t help feeling that he will start looking elsewhere.

“I don’t know how many games you imagine him playing, but with Rodon, Struijk and Cooper – despite everything, he is an England U21, he just seems to be down the pecking order which is not ideal for him.”