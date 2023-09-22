Sheffield United player with over 100 appearances for the club dies suddenly at just 27 years of age

There are times when football pales into insignificance and the realisation that it is just a game is at the forefront of everyone’s mind.

That will certainly be the case at Bramall Lane this morning.

The official Sheffield United website carried the terrible news that the recently appointed vice-captain of their women’s team, Maddy Cusack, had died on Wednesday at the age of just 27.

Cusack had made over 100 appearances for the Blades, and was also a marketing executive at the club.

“This is heartbreaking news for everyone at Bramall Lane,” said club CEO, Stephen Bettis.

“Maddy had a unique position of being part of a number of teams at Sheffield United and was popular with everyone that she came into contact with. Her personality and professionalism made her a credit to her family – she will be sadly missed.

“Whilst taking in the news and moving forward, the club will offer as much support as possible to Maddy’s family, friends and colleagues.”