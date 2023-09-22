Shock news emerges as former Man United star David de Gea considers retiring from football

Former Man United star David de Gea may retire from football if he does not receive an offer to be the first-choice goalkeeper at a major club soon. 

The 32-year-old left the Manchester club at the end of last season upon the expiration of his contract after 12 years with the Premier League giants. It looked like the goalkeeper was going to stay in the build-up to the summer transfer window but in the end, discussions broke down and De Gea left without the chance to say goodbye to Man United fans.

According to the Guardian, the Spaniard would like his next club to be capable of competing for major honours and if he can’t find one, he will consider retiring from football.

David de Gea is considering retiring 
De Gea has rejected several approaches this summer from places such as Saudi Arabia as money is not a prime motivator, states the report.

Real Betis and Valencia are two clubs keen on the free agent, reports fichajes.net, but it remains to be seen if those clubs interest the veteran goalkeeper. This is a situation to keep an eye on as it would be sad to see De Gea retire at just 32.

