Three Premier League clubs ready to swoop for West Ham ace

Though West Ham have started the 2023/24 season exceptionally well, their players aren’t immune from enquiries from other interested parties.

How well the player does in David Moyes’ side over the next few months will indicate to the Scot and the management team whether they’ll accede to any offers or decide to extend the player’s contract.

The man in question is their reliable battering ram of a striker, Michail Antonio.

Though the Jamaica international is getting no younger, he’s once again showing that he has what it takes to be an asset in the 2023/24 Hammers vintage.

According to Football Insider, Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers and one of Antonio’s previous clubs, Nottingham Forest, have all shown an interest in taking the player away from the London Stadium.

The 33-year-old is believed to be happy to stay at with the Hammers and the club have opened talks over a new deal, given that the current one ends in 2024.

If they’re unable to reach agreement, however, this would allow interested clubs to start talking with Antonio from January.

With two goals already in five Premier League appearances this season, per WhoScored, age isn’t wearying him.

The term ‘impact player’ is often used in a derogatory manner, though this might be where Moyes sees his front man in future.

Antonio himself may prefer to start each game but at his age that’s not realistic.

Given the service he has given to the club over the years – he is their highest ever scorer in the Premier League era – supporters will surely be hoping he signs on the dotted line again soon.