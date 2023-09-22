Video: “Always had that idea” – Lionel Messi unveils the club he would like to end his career with

Lionel Messi has achieved it all in football and following his World Cup win in 2022, the Argentina superstar is planning how to end his remarkable career in the sport.

The 36-year-old is currently enjoying his time in America with Inter Miami having already delivered them the first trophy in their history. That followed a remarkable career in Europe and having left Argentina so young to join Barcelona, Messi would now like to finish his career with his boyhood club, Newell’s Old Boys.

Speaking about the idea of returning to Argentina to finish his career in a recent interview, Messi said via GOAL: “I always had that idea and even more so having won the World Cup.

“To enjoy Argentine football and play for Newell’s. When I was a child, I’d go to Newell’s stadium and it was my dream to play there.”