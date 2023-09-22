Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores in big match through a cloud of smoke

There is a big clash happening at present in Saudi Arabia as two of the big clubs Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli go head-to-head and the home side have taken the lead thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Both clubs are looking to chase down the defending champions Al-Ittihad who are sitting at the top of the Saudi Pro League again and Al-Nassr got off to the better start in the clash.

It took only four minutes for Ronaldo to make it 1-0 as the Portuguese superstar produced a wonderful finish through a cloud of smoke which came from flares in the stands. It is unclear how much that affected the goalkeeper but nonetheless, it was still a great finish from the 38-year-old.