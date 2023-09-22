Video: “Depends on him” – Man United’s Erik ten Hag has cold response to Jadon Sancho question

Jadon Sancho will not be involved yet again for Man United this weekend as Erik ten Hag’s men travel to Burnley and the United manager’s response to a question about the winger on Friday was quite cold.
The 23-year-old is currently training away from the first-team squad at Man United after refusing to apologise to Ten Hag after the Englishman essentially called the Dutch coach a liar after he stated that Sancho was not in his squad for the Arsenal match because he trained badly that week.
The Man United boss wants a public before allowing Sancho to return to training and the Dutch coach will not back down, reports Sky Sports.
The Englishman has not been in a squad ever since and when asked if the former Borussia Dortmund star had a future at the club on Friday, the United boss had a cold response.
Ten Hag said: “It depends on him. For the rest, we are preparing for Burnley and that is all our focus. He will not be in the squad.”
