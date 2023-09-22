Video: Major Arsenal star missing from training ahead of Sunday’s North London derby

Arsenal FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Arsenal welcome bitter rivals Tottenham to the Emirates on Sunday but Mikel Arteta could be without one of his key stars as he was absent from training on Friday. 

The two North London clubs have started the season in impressive fashion with both sitting in the Premier League’s top four. The Gunners beat Everton 1-0 last weekend and it was that match where Gabriel Martinelli came off injured after 24 minutes.

Mikel Arteta has stated in his press conference on Friday that the Brazilian is not ruled out yet for Sunday’s clash with Tottenham but the winger was not in training on Friday, which hints that he certainly won’t be in the starting 11.

More Stories / Latest News
Joe Cole blown away by West Ham player: “He’s absolutely perfect”
Pundit says Lucas Paqueta was furious with West Ham colleague
Coach explains why Kylian Mbappe will enjoy playing against Newcastle
More Stories Gabriel Martinelli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.