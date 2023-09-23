Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid team news and where to watch

Atletico Madrid (7th in La Liga) take on Real Madrid (1st in La Liga) on Sunday 24th of September, at the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium, at 20:00 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, the game ended a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu. Goals from Jose Maria Gimenez for Atletico Madrid, and a goal for Alvaro for Real Madrid.

Atletico Madrid lost their last La Liga game, losing 3-0 to Valencia. Goals from Hugo Duro (x2) and Javi Guerra secured the victory and three points for Valencia.

Real Madrid won in their last La Liga outing, beating Real Sociedad 2-1 at the Bernabeu. Goals from Federico Valverde and Joselu for Madrid, and a goal from Ander Barrenetxea for Sociedad.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid

Date: Sunday, September 24th, 2023

Kickoff: 20:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: ITV4

Live Stream: ViaPlay

Venue: Civitas Metropolitan Stadium

Team News:

Atletico Madrid will be without Thomas Lemar, Caglar Soyuncu, Reinildo and Barrios who all miss out through injury. Whilst Rodrigo De Paul, Koke and Memphis Depay will all face late fitness tests for their availability ahead of Sunday’s clash.

Real Madrid will remain without Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao through injury, and late fitness tests will be had for Vinicius Junior and Ardu Guler ahead of Sunday’s game.

Predicted XI:

Atletico Madrid: Oblak, Riquelme, Hermoso, Witsel, Savic, Molina, Saul, Barrios, Llorente, Morata, Griezmann.

Real Madrid: Arrizabalaga, Garcia, Alaba, Rudiger, Vazquez, Tchouameni, Kroos, Valverde, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Joselu.