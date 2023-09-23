Barcelona know cost to prise Cancelo and Felix from Man City and Atleti

They’ve only been playing at the club for a few games, but both Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo look right at home in the blaugrana.

The pair were deadline day loan captures from Atletico Madrid and Man City respectively, and one could already argue that it’s known that they’re surplus to requirements at their parent clubs.

Joao Felix was previously on loan at Chelsea before having reliable transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, announce on his behalf that it was his dream to play for Barcelona.

Joao Cancelo was on loan to Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich, but they decided not to take up their option on the player.

In many respects then, their moves to Catalonia have proved to be something of a lifeline, and their performances so far are showing that they’re paying back the club’s faith in kind.

How long that arrangement lasts, however, will depend on whether the club can afford either player at the end of the season.

More Stories / Latest News ‘A super signing’ – Jurgen Klopp in awe of new West Ham player PSG team news vs Marseille: Match Preview Jesse Lingard’s career takes intriguing twist after cryptic message from West Ham’s David Moyes

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barca believe that Atleti want around €80m (£69.6m) to sell the 23-year-old Portuguese international permanently, and another €25m (£21.7m) for the Man City defender and compatriot Cancelo.

Given the Catalan giants highly-publicised financial problems, it isn’t clear if they’ll have the money available, though they do have the best part of nine months to get it together.

The challenge for the players themselves is to make it impossible for Barca not to sign them.