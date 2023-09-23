Brighton team news and predicted lineup vs Bournemouth

Brighton (5th in the Premier League) take on Bournemouth (15th in the Premier League) on Sunday 24th of September, at the Amex Stadium, at 14:00 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Brighton managed to beat Bournemouth 2-0 at the Vitality Stadium. Goals from Evan Ferguson and Julio Enciso securing the victory and three points.

Brighton won their last Premier League outing, beating Manchester United 3-1. Goals from Danny Welbeck, Pascal Grob and Joao Pedro for Brighton, and a goal from Hannibal Mejbri for United.

Bournemouth drew in their last Premier League game, in a 0-0 draw with Chelsea.

How to watch Brighton vs Bournemouth

Date: Sunday, September 24th, 2023

Kickoff: 14:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: Amex Stadium

Team News:

Brighton will be without Jakub Moder and Julio Enciso through injury, whilst the likes of Lewis Dunk, Evan Ferguson, James Milner and Pascal Grob will have late fitness tests ahead of the weekend’s clash to confirm their availability.

Bournemouth will remain without their new signings Tyler Adams and Alex Scott through injury, along with Emiliano Marcondes and Ryan Fredricks.

Predicted XI:

Brighton: Steele, Estupinan, Dunk, van Hecke, Veltman, Gilmour, Grob, Mitoma, Pedro, March, Ferguson.

Bournemouth: Neto, Kerkez, Kelly, Zabarnyi, Aarons, Billing, Cook, Ouattara, Christie, Tavernier, Solanke.