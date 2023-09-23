Cristiano Ronaldo wants another ex-Man United star at Al Nassr

Although they’ve won their last five games on the trot, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr side are currently only fifth in the Saudi Pro League.

The Portuguese’s arrival in the UAE was arguably the catalyst for the incredible amount of players moving to the league in the summer, and he’s still trying to persuade one of his ex-Man United team-mates to join him in his new venture.

Whilst some European-based players have rebuffed Saudi advances despite the incredible riches that are believed to be on offer, many others have taken advantage of the gold rush, and more are expected to do so in future windows.

For David de Gea, however, it doesn’t appear likely that he’ll be heading there anytime soon.

According to 90Min, Ronaldo is doing his best to get the 32-year-old to move to Al Nassr, but the Spaniard’s wish is to stay in Europe.

The report goes on to say he may even wait until January before finalising exactly what he intends to do, which may even include retiring if he’s unable to secure a deal that’s acceptable to him.

For a keeper that evidently has years left in the game, that would be a crying shame, however, he perhaps needs to temper his salary expectations – he was earning £375,000 per week at Man United (per Capology) if he wants to secure further permanent employment.