Everton plotting surprise swoop for 28-year-old La Liga playmaker

Everton are reportedly keen on signing the former Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj as per Fichajes.

The 28-year-old Belgian winger has had a difficult time since his move to Sevilla and he was loaned out to Istanbul Basaksehir during the second half of last season.

Januzaj struggled for regular game time despite his loan spell and he managed to pick up three goals and three assists across all competitions for Sevilla and Istanbul Basaksehir last season.

The Belgian will be desperate to get his career back on track with regular football, and it remains to be seen whether Everton are prepared to provide him with an exit route.

The 28-year-old was regarded as a prodigious talent during his time at Manchester United, but he never quite managed to fulfil his potential. Januzaj needs to join a club where he will get ample game time and he needs a manager who will have faith in his abilities.

The 28-year-old is not a key player for Sevilla and it is fair to assume that the Spanish club will sanction his departure if there is a reasonable offer on the table.

Januzaj has a contract with the Spanish club until the summer of 2026, and it will be interesting to see if Sevilla are prepared to let him go for a reasonable price during the January transfer window.

Everton could certainly use more technical ability and creativity in the final third and the 28-year-old could be a useful option for them if he manages to regain his form and confidence.