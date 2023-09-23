Exclusive: Ex-Man United ace’s retirement talk premature

One of the stranger aspects of the summer transfer window was that ex-Man United goalkeeper, David de Gea, was unable to find himself a new club.

It’s believed that he could’ve moved to the Saudi Pro League and may have had other offers to consider if he would accept being a No.2, but the 32-year-old clearly still believes he has something to offer at the highest level.

Erik ten Hag made the decision to not follow up with what was thought to be Man United’s original plan of offering the goalkeeper an extension, and Andre Onana has since been signed by the Dutchman to be his new man between the posts.

After letting in four against Bayern Munich and another 10 in the Premier League – the joint third worst in the division – some might be questioning that decision.

In any event, de Gea’s career remains in limbo but Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack, says that retirement talk is premature.

‘Although The Guardian have reported that David de Gea is now considering retiring if he doesn’t find a club capable of winning trophies, and that he doesn’t want to move to Saudi Arabia, I don’t have this kind of info yet,’ he noted.

‘De Gea is still waiting for a chance somewhere and then we will see what happens. I’m told he did hold talks with Saudi clubs, and it remains an open situation. For a player of his talent, it’s obvious that David wants to wait for an important opportunity, and to wait for the right opportunity for him.’

A series of high-profile errors notwithstanding, the Spaniard remains a custodian of the highest quality.

It’s perfectly understandable why he might feel it’s too early to move to the Pro League at this point, though they may be the only league able to afford his salary – £375,000 per week whilst at United, per Capology.

With his match fitness surely shot to pieces by now, the quicker de Gea finds a new club the better.