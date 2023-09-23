Fulham were ready to pay €15m for striker who has outscored Haaland & Mbappe

With just five goals so far in the 2023/24 Premier League season, Fulham remain one of the lowest scorers in the division.

It’s fair to speculate that had they still had Aleksandar Mitrovic in the side, their output in terms of goals might’ve been significantly higher at this stage.

Despite their poor showing in front of goal, the Cottagers are in a reasonable enough 10th position and with seven points, just five behind Brighton and Hove Albion in fifth.

Whilst they clearly miss their former centre-forward, they were never a one-man team and are going about proving exactly that.

It’s been revealed too that they were willing to pay €15m for a player that is currently European football’s hottest striking property.

Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy was the subject of an enquiry from the west Londoners as they sought to replace Mitrovic, but as Sky Sports Germany note, the player himself decided against the move.

His 10 goals in 2023/24 per WhoScored, make him statistically better than Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe at the time of writing.

No doubt that Marco Silva will be rueing the fact that the player couldn’t be persuaded to move to Craven Cottage given how well he has begun the current campaign.

Depending how well they’re doing by the opening of the January transfer window, there’s nothing stopping Fulham making another approach though.

Once a player knows they’re really wanted that can often change their minds, and you never say never in football.