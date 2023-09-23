Future of 24-year-old at West Ham is practically over as Moyes wants Spain international as replacement

West Ham United could try and sign another midfielder during the January transfer window and David Moyes has his eye on Celta Vigo’s Fran Beltran. 

The Hammers brought Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse to the London Stadium this summer as Moyes set about trying to replace Declan Rice who departed for Arsenal.

Beltran would see that midfield strengthened even further, being a Spanish international, but it would not be good news for one West Ham star.

Flynn Downes is currently on loan with Southampton and already faces an uphill task to cement a place at West Ham. The signing of Beltran would certainly end any hope of the 24-year-old making into Moyes’ best 11.

It is uncertain where the midfielder would go should he leave the London club or if he would be willing to stay and fight with the competition for a spot at the London Stadium.

