Harry Kane breaks Bayern record as he bags his first hat-trick and assists another two during 7-0 win

Harry Kane put in a 5 star performance for Bayern Munich as they beat VfL Bochum 7-0 earlier today.
Kane opened the scoring with a classic strike in the first half before calmly converting a penalty after the break.
He completed his hat-trick with a late goal, turning in a pass from Noussair Mazraoui.
¡Hat trick para Harry Kane y goleada del Bayern! Las cosas siguen mejorando para los dirigidos por Tuchel ???. pic.twitter.com/csOgOUJTMB
The Tottenham Hotspur legend also showcased his playmaking abilities, providing assists for Leroy Sane and rising star Mathys Tel.
Former Stoke City man Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Matthijs de Ligt also got on the scoresheet.
Harry Kane has now scored 7 goals in his first 5 games in the Bundesliga breaking the club records of Gerd Muller, Miroslav Klose and Mario Mandzukic.
First hat-trick and also two assists for Harry Kane at Bayern ??
Harry Kane scored 7 goals in his first 5 Bundesliga games, breaking the club records of Gerd Müller (1965), Miroslav Klose (2007) and Mario Mandžuki? (2012). pic.twitter.com/EWbh4GvZ6F
Bayern Munich’s victory, their fourth in five games, places them at the top of the Bundesliga table with 13 points.
Kane’s arrival at the club has certainly made a significant impact with the club finally replacing Robert Lewandowski who left the club last summer for Barcelona.