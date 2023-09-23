Harry Kane breaks Bayern record as he bags his first hat-trick and assists another two during 7-0 win

Harry Kane put in a 5 star performance for Bayern Munich as they beat VfL Bochum 7-0 earlier today.

Kane opened the scoring with a classic strike in the first half before calmly converting a penalty after the break.

He completed his hat-trick with a late goal, turning in a pass from Noussair Mazraoui.

The Tottenham Hotspur legend also showcased his playmaking abilities, providing assists for Leroy Sane and rising star Mathys Tel.

Former Stoke City man Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Matthijs de Ligt also got on the scoresheet.

Harry Kane has now scored 7 goals in his first 5 games in the Bundesliga breaking the club records of Gerd Muller, Miroslav Klose and Mario Mandzukic.

Bayern Munich’s victory, their fourth in five games, places them at the top of the Bundesliga table with 13 points.

Kane’s arrival at the club has certainly made a significant impact with the club finally replacing Robert Lewandowski who left the club last summer for Barcelona.

 

