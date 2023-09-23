“He’ll be out for at least…” – Injury expert suspects Aston Villa player may have suffered a new setback

Aston Villa FC
Posted by

Aston Villa midfielder Tim Iroegbunam may have suffered a fresh setback, according to Dr Rajpal Brar.

Writing in the latest column for Aston Villa News, the injury expert revealed that the club are ‘handing out very little information’ on the recovery of the 20-year-old.

The midfielder underwent an injury in May and back in September Unai Emery had revealed that he is training on his own as part of his recovery.

Speaking about his injury and potential return, he told Villa News:

“He may have suffered a setback, whether in the injured area or somewhere else, or his rehabilitation is just taking longer than anticipated.

“It’s hard to make anything of the club not offering that information because most clubs like to keep that very close to the chest.

“What it looks like is he’ll be out for at least a few more weeks.“

More Stories / Latest News
Phil Hay says Farke unhappy with Leeds player despite 3-0 win
Furious Brendan Rodgers pushes steward away who floored a young Celtic fan to the ground
Newcastle are interested in £29m AC Milan player who is in great form this season

Tim had a solid season at QPR last campaign making 32 appearances and scoring 2 goals. This season was expected to be his breakthrough season at Aston Villa but he has been unlucky with the injuries.

The club has not given any return date yet.

Aston Villa who have had a decent start to the campaign will face Chelsea tomorrow. They currently sit 7th in the table with 3 wins and 2 defeats.

 

 

More Stories Tim Iroegbunam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.