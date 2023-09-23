Aston Villa midfielder Tim Iroegbunam may have suffered a fresh setback, according to Dr Rajpal Brar.

Writing in the latest column for Aston Villa News, the injury expert revealed that the club are ‘handing out very little information’ on the recovery of the 20-year-old.

The midfielder underwent an injury in May and back in September Unai Emery had revealed that he is training on his own as part of his recovery.

Speaking about his injury and potential return, he told Villa News:

“He may have suffered a setback, whether in the injured area or somewhere else, or his rehabilitation is just taking longer than anticipated. “It’s hard to make anything of the club not offering that information because most clubs like to keep that very close to the chest. “What it looks like is he’ll be out for at least a few more weeks.“

Tim had a solid season at QPR last campaign making 32 appearances and scoring 2 goals. This season was expected to be his breakthrough season at Aston Villa but he has been unlucky with the injuries.

The club has not given any return date yet.

Aston Villa who have had a decent start to the campaign will face Chelsea tomorrow. They currently sit 7th in the table with 3 wins and 2 defeats.