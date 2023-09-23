Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has been linked with a move away from the club.

A report from Fichajes claims that Spanish club Villarreal are keen on signing the 26-year-old midfielder who has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford. Apparently, the La Liga outfit could look to sign him in 2024. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United are prepared to sell him during the January transfer window.

The Dutch international midfielder has struggled for game time at the Premier League club and the Red Devils should look to cut their losses on him.

The report claims that Manchester United are prepared to let him leave and Villarreal have been monitoring his situation closely.

The 26-year-old was a key player for Ajax before moving to Old Trafford and he could be a very useful option for the Spanish club if he manages to regain his form and confidence.

He was expected to develop into a top-class playmaker but the transfer to the Premier League has not gone according to plan for him. He will be hoping to get his career back on track once again and a move to Villarreal could be an exciting option for him.

Van de Beek can operate as the central midfielder as well as the central-attacking midfielder. He will add goals and creativity to the Villarreal midfield if he manages to recapture his form.

Signing him for a nominal price could prove to be a wise decision for the Spanish outfit and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal across the line.