Liverpool fans would be happy to sign Man United star for the first time in 59 years

A debate online has shown that some Liverpool fans would be happy to sign a Manchester United player for the first time since 1964.

The player in question is the out of favour Jadon Sancho, who is training alone at Man United at present due to disciplinary issues that occurred after the Red Devils’ clash with Arsenal earlier this month.

The winger was one of the most promising players in the world at Borussia Dortmund before moving to Old Trafford and Liverpool fans think Klopp could help the 23-year-old rediscover that form.

The two Premier League rivals aren’t known for doing business together, with forward Phil Chisnall the last player to make the controversial swap from United to Liverpool some 59 years ago.

One Liverpool fan took to Twitter to ask fellow supporters if they would take a gamble on the English player if he was available for £30 million, and many jumped at the idea.

“Yes, quality player and a change of environment might just be what he needs,” wrote one Reds fan.