Liverpool vs West Ham Team news

Liverpool (3rd in the Premier League) take on West Ham (6th in the Premier League) on Sunday 24th of September, at Anfield, at 14:00 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Liverpool beat West Ham 2-1 at the London Stadium. Goals from Cody Gakpo and Joel Matip for Liverpool, with a goal from Lucas Paqueta for the Hammers.

Liverpool won on their last Premier League outing, beating Wolves 3-1 at the Molineux. Goals from Cody Gakpo, Andrew Robertson and a Hugo Bueno own goal for Liverpool, and a goal from Hwang Hee-chan for Wolves.

West Ham lost their last Premier League game, losing 3-1 to Manchester City. Goals from Jeremy Doku, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland for City and a goal from James Ward-Prowse for West Ham.

How to watch Liverpool vs West Ham

Date: Sunday, September 24th, 2023

Kickoff: 14:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: Anfield

Team News:

Liverpool are set to be without Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara through injury, as well as new signing Ryan Gravenberch who game off against LASK on Thursday.

West Ham will be without Aaron Cresswell through injury, but apart from that everyone seems fit and available to face Liverpool. Jarrod Bowen will undergo late tests after missing Thursday’s Europa League clash due to a virus.

Predicted XI:

Liverpool: Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Jones, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Gakpo, Salah.

West Ham: Areola, Emerson, Aguerd, Zouma, Coufal, Alvarez, Soucek, Paqueta, Ward-Prowse, Bowen, Antonio.