Man City vs Nottingham Forest team news: Both managers make several changes for Etihad clash

Manchester City Nottingham Forest FC
Premier League champions Man City host Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon as the Manchester club look to continue their perfect start to their league campaign.

Pep Guardiola’s team are five from five this season and have made an impressive start to the defence of their title. City were 3-1 winners over West Ham last time out in the Premier League and repeated that scoreline midweek in the Champions League against Crvena Zvezda.

Guardiola has made three changes from the side that started on Tuesday with Sergio Gomez, Nathan Ake and Bernardo Silva dropping out of the starting 11. Manuel Akanji, Josko Gvardiol and Jeremy Doku replace those three stars as the league leaders go out in search of another three points.

As for Nottingham Forest, Steve Cooper’s men have also had a promising start to their league campaign as they sit eighth in the table having picked up seven points across their opening five matches.

Forest drew 1-1 with Burnley last time out as they needed to come from behind to earn a point. Cooper’s men face a very tough task in trying to get any points from Man City on Saturday and the Nottingham Forest boss has made five changes from the side that started on Monday night.

There are major changes at the back with Montiel, McKenna and Worrall dropping out of the team for Aurier, Boly and Niakhate. In addition to this, Hudson-Odoi and Elanga are also replaced by Nicolas Dominguez and Nuno Tavares.

