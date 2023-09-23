Manchester United agree on a new deal with 19-year-old prodigy

Manchester United have reportedly agreed on a new contract with the talented young attacker Joe Hugill.

A report from Football Insider claims that the player has been rewarded for his recent progress with a new and improved contract.

The attacker’s representatives were in talks with the Premier League club for a while and the two parties have now reached a breakthrough.

The 19-year-old will be expected to break into the first-team scene at Old Trafford soon and it remains to be seen whether Erik ten Hag is willing to give him first-team opportunities.

Hugill was a part of the Manchester United squad during pre-season and he travelled with the squad to the United States earlier this summer.

The attacker had a contract at Old Trafford until the summer of 2024 and the Red Devils needed to extend his deal.

He could be a useful first-team player for Manchester United if he manages to continue his development and fulfil his potential at Old Trafford.

The 19-year-old is clearly highly rated at the club and it remains to be seen whether Ten Hag can help him realise his potential in the coming seasons.

If Manchester United cannot provide him with regular football in the coming months, they should look to send him out on loan so that he can get ample first-team experience.

If they manage to nurture him properly over the next few seasons, he could save them millions in the transfer market.