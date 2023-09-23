Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea keeping close tabs on 18-year-old winger

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on the Norwegian winger Antonio Nusa.

The 18-year-old is rated highly around Europe and he has a bright future ahead of him.

A report from Fichajes claims that Manchester United are closely monitoring his development and they could look to make a move for him in the coming months.

Apparently, clubs like Real Madrid, Arsenal and Chelsea are also following the 18-year-old’s development.

Nusa has established himself as an important first-team player for Club Brugge this season, scoring twice and picking up three assists across all competitions.

The 18-year-old is expected to develop a top-class attacker in the near future and Manchester United could certainly use someone like him.

The Red Devils have spent significant sums of money on players like Antony and Jadon Sancho in recent years. Both players have been largely underwhelming and they have failed to live up to the expectations.

Manchester United need someone who will add goals and creativity from the wide areas. Nusa could prove to be a quality long-term investment for them.

It will be interesting to see if the Red Devils follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal to sign him.

Similarly, Arsenal need to add more depth in the wide areas. Mikel Arteta has had to overuse the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

As far as Chelsea are concerned, players like Mykhailo Mudryk have failed to live up to the expectations since the big-money move to Stamford Bridge and Nusa would be a quality alternative.