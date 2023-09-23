Chelsea are looking to sign Ivan Toney during the January transfer window.

A report from talkSPORT claims that the Blues are now relatively confident of securing his services midway through the campaign.

Chelsea are ready to make their move in January in order to fend off the competition from other clubs.

Brentford reportedly value the striker at £60 million and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea are prepared to shell out that kind of money for him.

It is no secret that Chelsea need to bring in attacking reinforcements. They signed Nicolas Jackson earlier this summer, but the former La Liga forward needs more support from his teammates.

Toney is a proven goalscorer in the Premier League and he will be determined to showcase his qualities during the second half of the campaign. He was handed a ban for breaching the FA betting regulations earlier this year, and he will return to action midway through January.

The 27-year-old scored 21 goals across all competitions last season and he will look to hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge.

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the country can be hard to turn down and Toney will want to play for a club capable of challenging for major trophies.

The Brentford striker has the quality to transform Chelsea in the final third and he could be the missing piece of the puzzle for Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine manager is reportedly leading the charge to sign the striker and he has made it clear to the club hierarchy that he wants the 27-year-old at his disposal.