Napoli team news vs Bologna, how to watch and predicted lineups

Bologna (11th in the Serie A) face off against Napoli (6th in the Serie A) on Sunday 24th of September, at Renato Dall’Ara, at 17:00 PM (BST).

The last time these two faced each other, the sides drew 2-2 at Renato Dall’Ara. Goals from Lewis Ferguson and Lorenzo De Silvestri for Bologna, and goals from Victor Osimhen (x2) for the Blues.

Bologna drew their last Serie A game, in a stalemate 0-0 with Verona.

Napoli drew their last Serie A outing, 2-2 with Genoa at Luigi Ferraris. Goals from Mattia Bani and Mateo Retegui for Genoa, and goals from Giacomo Raspadori and Matteo Politano for Gli Azzurri.

How to watch Bologna vs Napoli

Date: Friday, September 24th, 2023

Kickoff: 17:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: Renato Dall’Ara

Team News:

Napoli will be without Amir Rrahmani who came off with an injury against Braga midweek. The rest of the squad is expected to be fit and available for selection for Rudi Garcia’s side.

Predicted XI:

Bologna: Skorupski, Kristiansen, Lucumi, Beukema, De Silvestri, Freuler, Aebischer, Karlsson, Ferguson, Ndoye, Zirkzee.

Napoli: Meret, Rui, Juan, Ostigard, Di Lorenzo, Zielinski, Lobotka, Anguissa, Kvaratskhelia, Osimhen, Elmas.