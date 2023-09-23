‘Never thought I would get here’: Spurs man opens up on his Premier League chance

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has now opened up on his Premier League chance, childhood and playing career in a chat with the BBC.

The 58-year-old was recently appointed as Tottenham’s new manager and he has revealed that he never thought he would get his opportunity to manage in the Premier League.

During his chat with the former Tottenham Hotspur striker Gary Lineker, Postecoglou revealed that clubs do not tend to look beyond the norm, and therefore he was unsure about whether he would get to manage up the highest level despite his ability.

“I never thought I would get here, to be honest, not because of my ability, just because no-one was looking this way,” he told the BBC. “I have ended up really late in my career, managing one of the most famous clubs in the world in Celtic and one of the biggest football clubs in the world in Tottenham. It has come late, it just took someone to look beyond the norm.”

Postecoglou did an impressive job at Celtic before his move to the Premier League and he has managed to hit the ground running with Tottenham as well.

Spurs have been excellent under his management so far and they are currently second in the league table.

Tottenham have played an exciting brand of attacking football under the Australian manager and they will look to get back into the Champions League and compete for domestic trophies.

Meanwhile, Postecoglou has also opened up on his childhood revealing that he stayed in a refugee camp when he moved to Australia from Greece with his family.

“We were immigrants. I don’t look like your typical refugee, but I was five years old when we came, we went by boat, had no certainty about anything. “At the time Australia was looking towards immigrants to help with the workforce, my dad was an unskilled labourer, so we took that leap, stayed in a refugee camp for a while then got a house.”

The 58-year-old played as a full-back and he won four caps for Australia before transitioning into a coach. Postecoglou revealed that his career as a footballer was curtailed by a knee injury.