Newcastle are interested in £29m AC Milan player who is in great form this season

Newcastle United are said to be among a number of Premier League clubs considering a move for AC Milan star Charles De Ketelaere.

The midfielder completed a move to the San Siro last summer for £29m as part of a deal with Club Brugge. However, things did not work out for the Belgian star and for this campaign, the player has been sent out on loan to Atalanta.

De Ketelaere has started the season superbly with his new club, notching up three goal contributions in five games, and a number of top sides are now said to be monitoring him.

A report from CalcioMercato states that Newcastle are considering a move for the 22-year-old, alongside Arsenal and Manchester United.

The Magpies have a good relationship with Milan having completed a big deal for Sandro Tonali this summer and that could stand to them if they move for the Belgian star next summer.