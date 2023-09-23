Newcastle team news and predicted lineup vs Sheffield United

Sheffield United (17th in the Premier League) take on Newcastle (12th in the Premier League) on Sunday 24th of September, at Bramall Lane, at 16:30 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Newcastle beat Sheffield United 1-0 at St James’ Park in 2021. The only goal of the game was scored by Joe Willock in the 45th minute.

Sheffield United lost in their last Premier League outing, losing 2-1 to Tottenham. Gustavo Hamer gave Sheffield United the lead in the 73rd minute, before late goals from Richarlison (98th minute) and Dejan Kulusevski (100th minute) secured the win and three points for Spurs. Oli McBurnie also received a second yellow, and therefore was sent off in the 114th minute.

Newcastle won their last Premier League game, beating Brentford 1-0 at St James’ Park. The only goal was scored by Callum Wilson, converting from the spot in the 64th minute.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Newcastle

Date: Sunday, September 24th, 2023

Kickoff: 16:30 PM (BST)

TV Network: Sky Sports

Venue: Bramall Lane

Team News:

Sheffield United will be without Oli McBurnie after his sending off last weekend against Tottenham. They will also be without Rhian Brewster, Rhys Norrington-Davies, George Baldock and Max Lowe through injury, whilst John Egan looks set to make his return to the squad.

Newcastle remain without Joelinton and Joe Willock. However the rest of the squad seems to be fit and available to face Sheffield United this weekend.

Predicted XI:

Sheffield United: Foderingham, Robinson, Ahmedhodzic, Basham, Thomas, McAtee, Souza, Hamer, Bogle, Archer, Traore.

Newcastle: Pope, Burn, Botman, Schar, Trippier, Anderson, Guimaraes, Tonali, Gordan, Isak, Almiron.