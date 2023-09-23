Newcastle tie down crowd favourite until 2028; release clause is £100m

Ahead of their weekend’s fixture against Sheffield United, Newcastle and their supporters have some big news to celebrate.

Eddie Howe has taken great care since being handed the managerial responsibility at St. James’ Park to buy players that fit into his philosophy and style of play, rather than trying to shoe horn players into the squad that don’t ‘fit.’

One who has effortlessly slotted into the Magpies midfield and has been at the heart of everything good that the team do in an attacking sense, is Bruno Guimaraes.

Having quickly become a crowd favourite, the news that he has agreed a new deal with the Magpies until 2028 will delight the Toon Army.

EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle agree new deal with Bruno Guimarães, here we go! It’s done — contract until June 2028 ????? #NUFC ?? Key detail: understand the new deal will include release clause and it will be in the region of £100m. Bruno, so happy to extend as he loves the club. pic.twitter.com/YI8CaCyeVs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 23, 2023

Fabrizio Romano released details of a five-year contract via X (formerly Twitter), and noted that there is a £100m release clause included as part of the contract.

Whilst the transfer expert also speculated that the Brazilian was happy to extend at Newcastle, the fact there’s a release clause that will be within reach for the bigger clubs might temper any initial excitement.

For now, however, the St. James’ Park faithful will know that they can get to see their man in full flow for a good while yet.

After a poor few games in the Premier League prior to the win over Brentford, this news should give everyone a real lift.