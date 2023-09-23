Phil Hay says Farke unhappy with Leeds player despite 3-0 win

Leeds United impressed on Saturday beating Watford 3-0 at Elland Road but manager Daniel Farke still found time to have a bit of a moan after the game.

Leeds fans would have been delighted with what they saw from Farke’s men as there was some exciting attacking football on display. One player who contributed to this was Georgino Rutter but despite the French footballer impressing against Watford, Farke found time to say he was unhappy with one aspect of his play.

According to Leeds journalist Phil Hay, Farke had words with the youngster after the game, despite him playing well. The German coach spoke to the player about making sure that when he plays, he doesn’t try to embarrass or disrespect opposition players. He has the freedom to show his magic but needs to keep it under control.

This magic could play a key role in helping Leeds back to the Premier League so Farke will have to be wary of what he says to Rutter going forward.