PSG team news vs Marseille: Match Preview

PSG (5th in Ligue 1) take on Marseille (4th in Ligue 1) on Sunday 24th of September, at Parc des Princes, at 19:45 PM (BST).

The last time the two sides faced, PSG beat Marseille 3-0 at Stade Velodrome. Goals from Kylian Mbappe (x2) and Lionel Messi secured the victory for PSG.

PSG lost their last Ligue 1 outing, losing 3-2 to Nice at Parc des Princes. Goals from Kylian Mbappe (x2), along with Terem Moffi (x2) and Gaetan Laborde for Nice.

Marseille were held to a stalemate in their last Ligue 1 game, drawing 0-0 with Toulouse, despite having 24 shots and 61% possession.

How to watch PSG vs Marseille

Date: Sunday, September 24th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (BST)

TV Network: BT Sport

Venue: Parc des Princes

Team News:

PSG remain without Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Marco Asensio and Sergio Rico through injury. However the rest of the squad seems to be fit and available for Sunday’s clash.

Marseille will be without Pedro Ruiz and Ismailia Sarr through injury, whilst the rest of the squad is available for selection.

Predicted XI:

PSG: Donnarumma, Hernandez, Skriniar, Pereira, Hakimi, Vitinha, Ugarte, Zaire-Emery, Mbappe, Muani, Dembele.

Marseille: Lopez, Lodi, Balerdi, Mbemba, Clauss, Correa, Veretout, Rongier, Mughe, Aubameyang, Oliveira.