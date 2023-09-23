Rangers team news to face Motherwell

Rangers (4th in the Scottish Premiership) take on Motherwell (3rd in the Scottish Premiership) on Sunday 24th of September, at the Ibrox Stadium, at 15:00 PM (BST).

The last time these two faced, Rangers beat Motherwell away from home 4-2. Goals from James Tavernier, Fashion Sakala, Todd Cantwell and Malik Tillman for Rangers, with goals from Kevin van Veen and Bevis Mugabi for Motherwell. Callum Slattery was also sent off in the 76th minute of this game.

Rangers won their last Scottish Premiership outing, beating St. Johnstone 2-0. Goals from Danilo and Rabbi Matondo for Rangers secured the victory and the three points.

Motherwell lost their previous Scottish Premiership game, losing 1-0 to St. Mirren at home. The only goal of the game was scored by Scott Tanser in the 55th minute.

How to watch Rangers vs Motherwell

Date: Sunday, September 24th, 2023

Kickoff: 15:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: Ibrox Stadium

Team News:

Rangers remain without Kieran Dowell, Todd Cantwell, Nico Raskin and Danilo through injury, however the other 20 outfield players in the squad are available according to Beale in his press conference.

Predicted XI:

Rangers: Butland, Barisic, Davies, Goldson, Tavernier, Lundstrum, Cifuentes, Matondo, Lawrence, Sima, Roofe.

Motherwell: Kelly, Blaney, Mugabi, Casey, Spencer, Miller, Paton, O’Donnell, Spittal, Bair, Slattery.