Real Madrid eyeing up a move for 18-year-old Bundesliga prodigy

Real Madrid are reportedly keeping tabs on the Bayern Munich youngster Mathys Tel.

A report from Fichajes claims that the youngster has impressed Los Blancos with his cameos with the German club so far.

Tel has three goals and and assist to his name across all competitions despite playing just 121 minutes of first-team football.

The 18-year-old Frenchman is expected to develop into a top-class player and it is no surprise that Real Madrid are keeping tabs on him.

The Spanish giants are looking to put together a formidable squad capable of winning major trophies for the foreseeable future and they have signed a number of talented young players in recent months.

Real Madrid will have to reinforce their attacking department, especially after the departure of Karim Benzema and they are keeping tabs on players like Tel and Kylian Mbappe.

The 18-year-old Bayern Munich attacker can operate anywhere across the front three and he could be an asset for Real Madrid in the long run.

It remains to be seen whether the German club are prepared to sanction his departure in the near future.

The opportunity to play for a big club like Real Madrid can be a tempting proposition for any player and they could help him fulfil his world-class potential as well.

However, he has a contract with the German club until 2027 and Real Madrid will need to convince the Germans with a lucrative offer first.