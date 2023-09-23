Report: Liverpool close to securing the long-term future of 24-year-old star

Liverpool are hoping to agree on a new contract with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

A report from Football Insider claims that they have now reached an agreement in principle with the England international.

The 24-year-old has been an indispensable asset for Jurgen Klopp and he has under two years left on his current contract. It is no surprise that the Premier League giants are looking to tie him down to a new long-term deal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the best players in the Premier League and he has all the attributes to develop into a world-class footballer. The Reds cannot afford to lose players like him if they want to win major trophies.

In addition to that, the defender is now the vice-captain of the club and he is willing to extend his contract at Anfield.

It is fair to assume that the final details will be ironed out soon before the extension is formalised.

Liverpool fans will be delighted that the club have reached an agreement in principle with the 24-year-old regarding his future.

There is uncertainty surrounding the future of Mohamed Salah at Anfield with Saudi Arabian clubs keen on signing the Egyptian international. Liverpool will not want to lose their key players and therefore it makes sense to tie them down to contract extensions.

Alexander-Arnold will look to focus on his football once his long-term future has been sorted and he will look to help Liverpool return to the Champions League this season and compete for major trophies.