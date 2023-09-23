Newcastle United are reportedly keeping tabs on the Southampton midfielder Carlos Alcaraz.

The 20-year-old midfielder joined Southampton last summer for a fee of around £12 million and he was quite impressive for the Saints.

The Argentine midfielder managed to score four goals in the Premier League and his performances attracted the attention of the Newcastle manager Eddie Howe.

A report from talkSPORT claims that the Newcastle manager is keeping tabs on the 20-year-old and the Magpies could look to make a move for him in the coming months.

Southampton have been relegated to the Championship and the opportunity to return to the top flight could be an attractive proposition for the talented young midfielder.

Newcastle could certainly use more creativity and depth in the central midfield and Alcaraz would be a solid, long-term investment. The Argentine can operate as a central midfielder as well as a winger. His versatility will be an added bonus for Newcastle.

The Magpies are competing in the UEFA Champions League this season, and they need a deeper squad to do well across multiple competitions. The 20-year-old has the potential to develop into a key player for them in the coming seasons.

Southampton will not want to lose him midway through the campaign and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle can convince them to sell the player in January with a lucrative offer.

It is fair to assume that the 20-year-old will be attracted to the idea of joining a club in the Champions League, but the two clubs will have to finalise an agreement first.