Report shares that Newcastle ace has been playing with an injury in the first games of the season

To the casual football observer, Newcastle look to be moving in the right direction, but to those with a keener knowledge, it’s clear that the Magpies haven’t been themselves of late.

A much-needed win over Brentford and a Champions League draw at Milan notwithstanding, Eddie Howe’s side haven’t really pushed on from their epic opening day thumping of Aston Villa.

That game was notable for the quality of goals, two of which were scored by Alexander Isak.

The Swede is one of a handful of players that have gone off the boil recently, but Howe has noted that there’s a valid reason for the same.

“I look at his last performance against AC Milan, I thought there was so much good from him,” he said in a recent press conference (h/t Chronicle Live).

“I think he linked play really well for us. As a team, we didn’t really click in the final third. That’s pretty obvious. He has been feeling his knee slightly in the last few weeks.

“He’s had an ongoing knee issue that we’ve been trying to manage. I’m really pleased with him. I think he’s an outstanding talent.”

Indeed, when he’s on song Isak is a beautiful football player to watch in full flight. The ease with which he glides across the turf, in full control of the ball, is a joy.

It’s no wonder that he was quickly taken to the Toon Army’s hearts for they love an elegant and creative attacker at St. James’ Park. Just ask David Ginola.

The sooner that the player is able to shake his current niggles, the better not only for his confidence, but for the team as they look to make a real dent in both the Premier League and Champions League this season.