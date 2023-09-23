Roma team news vs Torino and how to watch

Torino (7th in the Serie A) face off against Roma (12th in the Serie A) on Sunday 24th of September, at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, at 19:45 PM (BST).

The last time these two faced each other, Roma emerged victorious over Torino away from home, with a 1-0 win. The only goal of the game being scored by Paulo Dybala from the spot.

Torino won their last Serie A game, beating Salernitana 3-0. Goals from Alessandro Buongiorno and Nemanja Radonjic (x2) to secure the win and three points.

Roma also won on their last Serie A outing, thrashing Empoli 7-0 at home. Goals from Paulo Dybala (x2), Renato Sanches, Bryan Cristante, Romelu Lukaku, Gianluca Mancini and an Alberto Grassi own goal.

How to watch Torino vs Roma

Date: Friday, September 24th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (BST)

TV Network: TNT Sports

Venue: Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

Team News:

Roma look set to be without midfielder Renato Sanches, who went off injured against Sheriff Tiraspol in midweek. Tammy Abraham and Marash Kumbulla remain out, and Chris Smalling and Lorenzo Pellegrini will face late fitness tests for their availability.

Predicted XI:

Torino: Milinkovic-Savic, Rodriguez, Buongiorno, Schurrs, Lazaro, Ricci, Tameze, Bellanova, Radonjic, Vlasic, Zapata.

Roma: Patricio, Ndicka, Llorente, Mancini, Spinazzola, Aouar, Parades, Cristante, Nissen, Lukaku, Dybala.