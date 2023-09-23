Former Tottenham manager Tim Sherwood has urged West Ham to go out and sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

Sherwood said about Toney on Sky Sports News (via HITC):

“I think West Ham.“I think he is a perfect David Moyes player.”

Currently serving a ban imposed by the FA due to betting-related charges, Toney’s availability on the pitch will be limited until mid-January 2024.

Last month, Toney changed his agency, switching to CAA Stellar agency which is well-known for representing some of football’s biggest names, including the likes of Jack Grealish and Eduardo Camavinga.

The switch of agency itself indicates that the player is planning a move.

Other Premier League clubs are also interested in him with Tottenham and Chelsea both said to be keeping close tabs on him.

David Moyes has done a great job to rebuild after losing Declan Rice to Arsenal. He has used the money efficiently so far bringing in three midfielders – Mohammed Kudus, EnglandJames Ward-Prowse and Edson Álvarez.

They have had a decent start to the new season having only lost one game this season which was against Manchester City. They have comfortable beaten the likes of Chelsea and Brighton and are sitting 6th in the table with 10 points, just 3 behind 2nd place.

However, they will soon need to invest in a striker with Antonio and Danny Ings both ageing.

West Ham have the funds to invest in someone like Brentford who is valued at £100m by Thomas Frank.