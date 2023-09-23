Tottenham ace given another chance by Ange Postecoglou could now be sold

Ange Postecoglou has already become the Pied Piper on the blue and white half of north London, and one suspects that any decision he makes at this juncture will be welcomed by a fan base that have been fully won over by the straight-talking Australian.

Ahead of the north London derby on Sunday, Spurs find themselves in the enviable position of being able to look down on their fiercest rivals – albeit on goal difference only-, however, a win for the Gunners at home will see them leapfrog the Lilywhites.

One player that won’t be featuring for a revitalised Tottenham side is Giovani Lo Celso.

The Argentinian might well have been sold in the summer but had been given a reprieve by Postecoglou.

Unfortunately, the form of James Maddison and Lo Celso’s subsequent injury has meant that there’s little chance of the Argentinian being able to get his place in the starting XI back.

More Stories / Latest News Fears that Leeds ace has played his last game for the club Barcelona know cost to prise Cancelo and Felix from Man City and Atleti ‘A super signing’ – Jurgen Klopp in awe of new West Ham player

According to Football Insider sources, the club could now decide to accept a January offer for him and cut their losses.

From the player’s own point of view, he would surely much prefer a scenario where he plays regularly, because even if he gets back to full fitness, Postecoglou is hardly likely to dump his side’s best player this season on the bench.