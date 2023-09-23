Transfer news (LIVE) Trent closing in on new Anfield deal, Pochettino pushing for Brentford talisman

CaughtOffside Live Blog

08:26 Pochettino urges Chelsea to sign Brentford forward

Reports from talkSPORT claim that Chelsea are now relatively confident of securing Ivan Toney’s services in January 2024.

Chelsea are said to be ready to make a move in January for the Brentford forward, with Brentford reportedly wanting around £60m for Toney.

07:17 Trent approaching new deal

A report from the Football Insider, has claimed that Liverpool have now reached an agreement in principle with Alexander-Arnold for his new deal.

The defender has become the vice-captain this season, and is willing to extend his current deal at Anfield.