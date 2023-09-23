Video: Abdoulaye Doucoure scores a half-volley to give Everton the lead vs Brentford

Everton have taken an early lead against Brentford and the goal has come from Abdoulaye Doucoure who has become a regular source of goals under Sean Dyche.

Garner floats a cross into the middle of the box after a corner from the right was cleared away. Captain Tarkowski knocks a header into the path of Doucoure, who fired in a half-volley first time past the Brentford goalkeeper Flekken.

Watch the goal below:

??| GOAL; Everton take the lead against Brentford! Brentford 0-1 Everton pic.twitter.com/sc4OdYCahi — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) September 23, 2023

The goal is an important one for Everton who have started the game really well. They will hope to build on it and try to win their first game of the season.