Video: Erling Haaland scores eighth goal of the season with powerful header vs Nottingham Forest

Manchester City Nottingham Forest FC
Posted by

Man City are in full control at the Etihad as the defending champions lead Nottingham Forest 2-0 thanks to a header from Erling Haaland. 

The host took the lead after just seven minutes through a wonderful Phil Foden goal and now that has been doubled seven minutes later.

Haaland was picked out in the box by Matheus Nunes and the Norwegian superstar headed home to score his eighth goal of the Premier League campaign.

Footage courtesy of Viaplay and beIN Sports

