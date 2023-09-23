Erling Haaland comes up with a shocking miss against Nottingham Forest

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has just come up with a shocking miss which would have sealed the win for them.

City had taken a two-goal lead in the first half, with goals from Phil Foden and Haaland himself.

However, the dynamics of the game changed in the second half when City’s Rodri was sent off for grabbing Gibbs-White by the neck during a heated altercation.

Nottingham Forest began pressing for a goal, but City’s defense held firm.

On the other end, Haaland had a chance to seal the win for City. Ake gets on the end of a brilliant diagonal free-kick before getting the ball across to Haaland who had the simple task of tapping the ball into an open goal. But instead the prolific striker ended up firing it over the cross bar.

The ball from Ake may have been at an awkward height but someone of Haaland’s quality should have put the game to bed.

See the miss below:

Haaland tap in miss. Is this your balon d'or contender? pic.twitter.com/yzp8b1nkUR — Futbol Xperience (@FutbolXperience) September 23, 2023

Even Harry magruier can't miss this but Haaland did? pic.twitter.com/PXOgCuQ0oK — Young Frenkie ??? (@looserpools) September 23, 2023